Dadline: Resolve to be a better parenting model

Happy post-New Year’s Day! How are you doing with those resolutions? Heh, heh, heh …

Seriously, why did you make resolutions anyway? You look great, you seem healthy enough and you have a terrific disposition most of the time. Why not be content with the person you are? You don’t need to improve yourself, in my opinion.

But since you brought it up, there are a few tiny resolutions you could make that might help you — at least when it comes to parenting. Look, I’m not saying you’re a bad parent. These are just suggestions, so don’t get all bent out of shape.

New Year’s resolutions come at a weird time for parents. Because most of us are so wedded to the school calendar, we’re in the middle of the family lunar year, not at the start. Rather than a new beginning, resolutions are more like a mid-year course correction.

That “keep your phone in your backpack at school” rule you instituted last August? Yeah, that one fizzled by Labor Day.

The “let’s take a family hike every weekend” resolution lasted until you pulled your hamstring just walking on the greenway.

You planned to have family game nights every week, then Dad flipped the Monopoly board after being sent to jail one too many times.

The “no TV until homework is finished” rule soon became “no TV … with the exceptions of ‘Ted Lasso,’ which we will watch repeatedly, all of the previous ‘Spider-Man’ movies, catching up on three seasons of ‘Cobra Kai’ and anything else that we missed,” all of which you watched with your child who should have been doing homework.

So, we agree that we can all improve as parents this year. Not just you — like I said, you’re doing great — but me, too.

The internet pulses with copious articles about how to be a better parent and “5 New Year’s resolutions for parents” and other instructions for self-improvement in 2022. Many of those articles cover familiar ground: spend time with kids, set routines, make sure children get enough sleep and do things that most families are already doing, anyway.

Those are great tips, but like I said, parents already know much of that stuff. For me, the common thread that ties all these family resolutions together is that the parents must model the behavior they want to see in their children.

By that I mean if I want my child to get outdoors more frequently, I need to get outdoors. If I want my child to read more, I need to read more.

You want your kids off their phones while you’re watching a movie or playing a game together? You, Dad, stop checking scores or reading news articles on your phone while you’re doing activities with your family.

Numerous studies have been conducted that show how children will actively imitate what they see adults doing. This includes copying bad behavior, as well as good behaviors. Children learn from their environments, and they are more likely to copy their mentors if there are positive reinforcements or consequences.

As the website Positive Parenting Solutions put it: “Like it or not, kids pay much more attention to what we DO rather than what we say.”

The bottom line is, if you want to make resolutions that will stick, just resolve to do things that you’d want your children to do, and don’t do the things you don’t want them to do.

So, here we go again. Here is hoping we’re resolute in our resolutions. Not just you, but me, too. Like I said, you’re doing great!