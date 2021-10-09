Dadline: Schools in need of substitutes

Kitty Ramsey has a terrific job.

She works with people she likes. Her bosses appreciate her. Really, they are thrilled when she shows up for work. Her co-workers are thrilled, too. She makes their workdays so much easier. Better still, she chooses the days she works. So, if she decides she wants to take Friday off, nobody can stop her.

That’s because Ramsey is a substitute school teacher.

“I love it,” she said. “It’s really fun. I wish more people would do it.”

That’s the problem. More people are not taking jobs as substitutes. The pandemic, the plethora of open jobs nationwide and the lack of workers to fill them, combined with the exhausting demands of being a teacher have all created a situation that qualifies as an education crisis. Every day in many school divisions across the country — and especially here in Southwest Virginia — schools don’t have enough teachers to cover classes.