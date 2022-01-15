Dadline: Talking ’bout my kids’ generation

Over the holidays, my teenage daughter visited a shop that she’d never been to before. I asked her how she liked it, and she said, “It was OK. Kind of Millennial.” She didn’t mean that necessarily as a compliment.

I guffawed and did a spit-take with my non-latte-non-frozen-peppermint-mocha-frappe straight-black swill that I make at home. Kind of Millennial! Like it was a musty antique shop run by blue-haired old ladies, or worse, pink-haired 30-somethings!

The generation wars have moved into their next, and most dangerous, phase.

Millennials versus Generation Z. Sounds like a rejected Marvel movie.

Millennials, we already know all too well. But what to make of these GenZers, or whatever you call them? I’ve also seen GenZers called Zoomers, iGeneration (shortened to iGen, naturally, because “generation” is clearly too long to say or type), post-Millennials, Homelanders and iDream of Gen E.

Actually, I made up that last one and I am quite proud of it. The others, though, are fo’real, as the kids say. Even Homelanders! Which is what a lot of this generation will become after impoverishing themselves by going to college.

You might think that arbitrarily separating groups of people by age, pigeonholing them into the decade in which they were born, splitting them according to their pop-culture reference points and giving them cutesy names is divisive and foments disharmony between people. You’re right, which is exactly why we do it.

Right now, if you looked up “Millennials Gen Z” on the internet, you’d come up with dozens of articles from Legitimate News Organizations that analyze the differences and similarities between what we old fogies call the War of the Whippersnappers.

Even the highfalutin Pew Research Center has spent precious research dollars on hashing out what makes Millennials and the Zoomers different. Then again, during two years of pandemic-enforced teleconferencing, aren’t we all Zoomers now?

“Ich bin ein Zoomer!”

Anyway, for its research purposes, Pew counts people born between 1980 and 1996 as Millennials, and those born from 1997 to around 2012 as GenZers. And what about those kids born since then? What the heck are they? Pew doesn’t say! Look, those children ain’t getting any younger. Some are turning 10 this year, and there are probably millions of them out there, most of whom trick-or-treated in my neighborhood last year. We gotta label ‘em, quick.

We’re running out of letters, so maybe Gen Double-A is next, like the rows of Lane Stadium, when you think “Row RR can’t be that high up” only to realize that if RR were a letter, it would be 44th in the alphabet, which explains why your legs are shaky and your seats give you altitude sickness. Or maybe we start using real names, like the weather people do for hurricanes. We could have Gen Aloysius, Gen Beulah, Gen Clyde, right on up to Gen Jen.

I vote for Gen N Juice. Gen N Tonic? Slow Gen Fizzles? Not that I’m saying these kids are slow.

You know who loves this Millennials versus Gen Z smackdown? Embittered Gen Xers like me, that’s who. I have written about my overlooked “middle child” generation before (stuck in the middle between the Baby Boomers and the Millennials, ignored like Jan Brady. “Boomers, Boomers, Boomers!” we whine. Maybe we should’ve been called Jan X). The Boomers dominated the last half of the 20th century, then just as Gen X was ready to step in and take charge, here came the Boomers’ generational doppelgangers, armed with their participation trophies, and poor old Jan gets elbowed off the stage. (Check out this column here: tinyurl.com/4msprrj6)

And you wonder why we’re all cynical, sarcastic and irreverent.

But now, much to our Rapper’s Delight comes Gen Z! Those snotty Millennials are getting their comeuppance from even snottier punks! Like my daughter! The funny thing is that my kid loves lots of stuff considered “Millennial.”

She binge-watches “Gilmore Girls” and adores the most millenniall-y of Millennials, Taylor Swift. Her friends love “Friends” (which reminds me of somebody’s line from the 1990s, “Friends don’t let friends watch ‘Friends.’”) In fact, I told her about an article I read that bore the headline, “It’s Time to Accept That Millennials and Gen Z are the Same Generation.”

She flipped out as if I’d said that Facebook is superior to TikTok. I got a lecture about fashion, music, television shows and a raft of Gen Z’s allegedly superior characteristics.

OK, Zoomer.