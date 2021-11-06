Dadline: Techie teen comes in handy for old dad (sometimes)

Of course, while fulfilling your fatherly request, the child is downloading all your credit card information and passwords, draining your savings accounts and defacing your profile photos, but isn’t that really a small price to pay for the convenience of checking Rudy Gobert’s rebound numbers and making roster moves without leaving your Dad Recliner?

But back to my own personal revelation. Because my college courses are all online and use the same educational platforms that my daughter had to learn when schools went all-virtual, my child has been a terrific resource for this old man.

When I had to set up an online quiz for a class, I tried it out with my daughter, who tested the link by taking the quiz on her phone. When I created a presentation that required interactive links, she checked all the hyperlinks and addresses. When I needed a section of an online textbook copied and printed, she helped me out — although the printer still randomly spits out pages of that book every few days even though that assignment was completed weeks ago. Kid needs to fix that printer.

Yes, in addition to washing dishes, taking out the trash and running upstairs to get my reading glasses because I am too old and lazy to climb a flight of stairs when I don’t have to, my kid comes in handy when I need emergency tech help, which is frequent.

Sometimes it’s great to have a teenager in the house. There, that’s the second time that sentence has appeared in this column, not to mention in the history of the world.