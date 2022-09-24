Dadline: The drive to drive to school

One day, you’re walking your little angel to the corner before sunrise, adjusting the straps on her butterfly backpack, and swallowing that lump in your throat as she holds on to the rail and climbs the tall steps to get on that big yellow school bus. The next, you barely holler ‘bye’ as she bolts through the front door toward an SUV that you assume — or hope, or pray — is being driven by one of her friends.

“Who is Lucy riding to school with today?” the mother asks curiously.

“I think it was Anna,” the father says cluelessly.

“Are you sure it wasn’t Bella?”

“Maybe it was … AnnaBella?”

“Lucy doesn’t have any friends named AnnaBella!”

“I thought she did!”

“Annabelle! Not AnnaBella!”

By then, your child has sped off with Anna or Bella — or Annabelle or lord knows who — and you wonder if perhaps you should have gotten the SUV’s license plate number. You don’t worry long, though, because you know she arrived safely at school the minute she texts you that she forgot her equipment bag for softball practice and that you will have to bring it to her. Whew! All is well.

The transition from bus rider to teenage shotgun passenger doesn’t really happen that fast, it just seems like it. In the intervening years, my daughter had Family Walk Together To School Tuesdays, walked by herself to elementary school, rode her bike to school, walked with a pack of friends to and from middle school and finally graduated to the DAD Can You PLEASE Drive Me To School Because It’s Too Far To Walk thing.

Now, we’re at the Riding With Friends stage, which my wife and I were not prepared for. We knew that our daughter can’t wait to drive herself to school — she received her learner’s permit last spring — and we were carefully, deliberately crafting a plan for how would deal with those self-driving days. In the meantime, I figured I would be a passenger as she continued to get experience by driving in the mornings.

Then, friends started pulling up at the curb, my child sped away and I stood in the yard wearing pajama pants, holding a key fob and wondering what in the heck just happened.

Driving oneself to school is a major mile marker on the highway of independence. And one more sign that your little girl doesn’t need you quite as much as she used to.

I’m cool with that. I hate driving to her high school anyway. I mean, have you seen the traffic? The Virginia Department of Transportation estimates that about 10,000 cars drive near my neighborhood every day (I looked it up) and I am behind the majority of them every time I drive my kid to school.

I drove to school a lot when I was a teenager, especially my senior year of high school. The bus ride from my home in the Carroll County foothills along an interstate highway over a foggy mountain to my school was a butt-numbing 45 minutes. Driving myself in the family’s 1980 Chevrolet Citation was a brisk 23 minutes, not counting the detour to pick up any buddies who wanted to hop on board. I understand the appeal of driving to school.

Look, I understand that teens don’t need to drive to their schools when there’s adequate bus service or if they live close enough to walk or even bicycle. My child usually walks home even on the days when she hitches a ride in the mornings. But the thrill of independence is like a gravitational pull.

So, when Lucy gets her driver’s license for real, does my family have a plan for how frequently she can drive to school? No. Do we know which car she is allowed to drive? No, although my wife told her she can only drive our 1998 Nissan pick-up because it has a manual transmission and the kid doesn’t know how to drive a stick. A few embarrassing clutch-stickshift episodes in the junior parking lot should put the brakes on the excitement of driving to school, we have reasoned.

We’ve got a few more months before we have to deal with all of that. In the meantime, her friends can drive her to school, her parents can drive her crazy and I don’t have to sit in traffic during morning drop-offs. That’s Anna’s problem. Or Bella’s. Whoever.