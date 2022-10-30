 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
DADLINE

Dadline: The growth of Halloween hoopla in Roanoke is downright frightening

Halloween lights are seen in front yards of the Raleigh Court area of Roanoke on Oct. 30, 2020.

 HEATHER ROUSSEAU | The Roanoke Times

I’ve been thinking a lot about holiday decorations lately.

Not for Christmas, silly. Halloween! Holy guacamole, have people gone batty for Halloween in my neighborhood. Orange and purple lights strung along houses with care, with hopes that trick-or-treaters soon will be there — which they will be by the hundreds.

Halloween has become the kickoff to the holiday season around here. It all starts Oct. 1 with the traditional Hanging of the Orange Lights along the roof of the house. Ghosts adorn trees like wispy ornaments, or like laundry that the wind blew off the clothesline.

Traditional Halloween carolers roam the streets belting out holiday classics “Boo! to the World,” “Frosty the Skeleton” and “We Wish You an Absolutely Terrifying, Blood-Curdling, Traumatizing, Soul-Scarring Halloween.”

Tis the season for tick-or-treatin’. Everybody on the block has upped their game this year. The new neighbors, who have enough children to clean out the street’s Halloween candy supply in minutes, bedecked their maples with purple lights. Which prompted the house next to them to do the same. And the next house, too.

One house in our neighborhood dangles a witch from a tree. Another has a two-story skeleton in its yard. Are we keeping up with the Joneses or the Boneses?

Tombstones line yards where plastic skeletons sleep. Witches made from giant black trash bags encircle cauldrons. Speaking of witch, when is somebody in the city going to scrape these flattened witches off the power poles on my street? They’ve been splattered there for weeks! What are my tax dollars being used for anyway?

And should we add flashing lights to the poles so that the witches can avoid smashing into them when they’re joy-flying on their brooms in the dark of night? This is clearly a growing safety issue, judging by the number of witches that become pole-kill around town. It’s election season and it seems like this would be a great campaign issue for some politician who doesn’t want to be taken seriously.

“Go to the polls and light up the poles!”

“Witches are people, too!”

“No more witches get stitches!”

Or maybe witches just need to obey those “No Need for Speed” signs that drivers ignore at every intersection in my ‘hood.

Yeah, Halloween has become a big deal in Roanoke, where costumed ghouls roam the streets and savor yummy treats — and those are just the grown-ups with their beverages.

How did this happen? How did a kids’ holiday become the biggest block party of the year? I guess it’s because a lot of us big kids like a reason to dress up and hit the town — even if it’s in a pirate costume.

And Halloween keeps getting bigger. Last year, my family handed out candy to 1,000 trick-or-treaters. One thousand! Did you know that there are even a thousand kids in Roanoke? Well, there are, and they were all on my front steps between 6 and 9 p.m. last Oct. 31.

According to the National Retail Federation, Americans will spend $10.6 billion on Halloween stuff, most of it on my block. Expenses include candy ($3.1 billion), costumes ($3.6 billion) and grass seed to repair yards trampled by trick-or-treaters (nearly $4 billion). I made up that last one. It’s way more than that.

Folks spend weeks talking about Halloween with the anticipation of a big game.

“How many kids you think we’ll get this year?”

“How many pieces do you give to each kid?”

“Three! Good heavens, are you rich? How can you afford that much candy?”

“Did you know miniature chocolate bars will freeze up to a year? And the kids never know the difference!”

No bones about it, the holidays are here. This is the three-month sprint from Halloween to Thanksgiving to Christmas and everything in between. Happy ho-ho-Halloween, everybody. May visions of Snickers and Kit Kats dance in your heads. And, kids, please stick to the sidewalk and stay off the grass. The adults are trying to have a party here.

