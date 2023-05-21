Last week, my wife and I received an email from one of our daughter’s teachers that basically called our kids a bunch of liars. And, boy, was she ever right about that.

“Your children are going to try and tell you that they don’t need to come to school anymore,” the email warned. “This is not the case!” A lot more exclamation points followed.

Some parents might be highly offended by a missive that accuses their children of potentially becoming lying, hooky-playing truants. We were not offended, though. My wife and I completely understood what the teacher was telling us.

Test season is over.

For many students, that means the school year is over, too, even if the calendar says they’ve got three more weeks until summer vacation.

Ever since my daughter started taking standardized tests — first the Virginia Standards of Learning, later Advanced Placement tests — whole school years have been dominated by test preparation and eventually the final tests, all of which wrap up by early or mid-May. This schedule has left her with many weeks of non-test-taking and non-test-prepping at the ends of the school years, days she filled with many non-educational pursuits.

In elementary school, she gave us daily reports of movies her class watched in the final weeks of school. In high school, she whined about having to stay in school all day, sitting bored and quiet in mostly empty classrooms because all her friends had gone home early as the days dwindled.

Because standardized tests were done, there was nothing to do.

Families who’ve had children in Virginia public schools during the past 20 years know that the SOLs and other tests completely dictate a child’s learning. I’m going to oversimplify this, but, basically, schools must achieve minimum pass rates in subjects that include reading, science and math in order to be accredited by the state, or otherwise corrective measures might be forced upon individual schools, which could involve increased oversight or changes in administration or other staffing improvements.

In other words, pressure is on the teachers to make sure students pass the tests, not just for the children’s sake, but mostly so their schools can achieve full accreditation. As a result, many students feel tremendous levels of anxiety during testing periods, even though they don’t have to score high to advance to the next grade. The statewide test scores measure the schools’ success rates.

If you’re reading this and thinking that, back in your day all you had to worry about were final exams — well, students have those, too. And quizzes and homework and report cards and all the other business we all remember from our own academic careers.

The system is complex, and even after having a child in public schools for more than 11 years, I can’t explain it very well. In full disclosure, I even have a Virginia teaching license, and I still have difficulty wrapping my head around the testing requirements, expectations and consequences. Then again, I am dumber than a sack of hammers — probably because I never took any advanced placement tests!

Anyway, this all gets back to that email from my child’s teacher that urged us not to be hoodwinked by the school-skippers in our midst. Testing might be over, but school is still in session.

Honestly, who could blame a stressed-out teacher for wanting to coast through the final days of a difficult school year filled with lesson plans and schedules all determined by the testing requirements? It’d be easy to say that you’ve done your duty for the commonwealth’s students in your care, and now you’re checking out.

Plus, as you’ve probably read, not everybody agrees on what the standards should even be. Even history can change from one governor’s administration to the next, depending on which political party is in power. The people who absorb the stress of those changes aren’t political activists; they’re students and teachers. You can see how everybody would be relieved when testing ends.

Most teachers don’t coast through the final weeks, though. Many, including the teacher who sent the email to families, use the remaining weeks to do the kind of teaching they’ve always wanted to do, covering topics not listed in the curriculum, filling in gaps not covered in the SOLs, assigning innovative projects, researching colleges and doing other work that shapes a well-rounded student.

The best teachers use creative methods even while teaching the required material during the school year, all while hurtling toward those immovable testing dates. (Not to mention, also while enduring lockdown drills, breaking up fights, coaching teams, sponsoring clubs, buying schools supplies and doing all the other thankless tasks teachers must do.)

In the past, I have considered writing a bold anti-testing column. Just get rid of ’em. Who cares? Everybody hates them. What’s the point?

But I don’t have the viable alternative that helps teachers and schools measure progress and draw realistic comparisons with other states. If you don’t test, how do you empirically measure good teaching and good learning?

I suppose that’s the problem right there. Why do we need black-and-white, pass-or-fail empirical measurements of students anyway? Sure, kids need to know the subject they are studying, and be able to know the difference between Abraham Lincoln and the Pythagorean theorem (if there is one), but can there be subjective ways of measuring a child’s academic progress instead of putting everybody in the same box and expecting outcomes to meet a specific threshold?

We live in an intensive data-driven, statistics-mad world. Business, politics, sports and nearly every aspect of modern life can be sliced and micro-studied down to a decimal point and many digits beyond. As a sports fan, I am a natural stats geek, but taking to infinite extremes this modern-day worship of analytics in sports has bred boring daily displays of athletic homogenization.

Play the game this way and only this way, the stats geeks tell us. Shoot only 3-pointers. Swing for the fences. Don’t run the football. We’ve figured out the whole system. It’s no wonder why Major League Baseball had to do the heretical thing by bringing a pitch clock into the game and banning the infield shifts. It was beyond time to disrupt the disruptors. Balance had to be restored.

A long time ago, when newspaper people thought we could still figure out ways to improve the business of print media, this newspaper adopted a workplace system that relied almost completely on empirical evidence and data to determine whether or not our news stories were successful.

That might sound like a common-sense system, except that it was mostly unworkable when applied to the newsroom. If the most-read stories were always about crime, should we write only about that? What if an investigative piece about corruption scored low on the reader report card? Was it a failure? Do people like sports columns, and how do we know? What if a story about city council or the police made readers angry? Sometimes, your best work wasn’t designed to make people happy. What makes a story good? How do you measure that?

We never really figured it out.

Likewise, I don’t know the answer to these testing questions — which isn’t the first time that’s ever happened. Ditch the tests or improve them? Give teachers more tools or just leave them alone? Maybe I’ll come up with some answers. I can think about it when summer vacation arrives.

For some kids, it’s here already.