Dadline: Vaccine a shot in the arm for children

When the science told us to get shots, drop the masks in some cases and stay vigilant, we did that, too. Last week, I hung out at an outdoor pizza party for a softball team that I coached this spring, and about a half-hour in, I realized that I had forgotten to put on my mask. I felt OK. And still do.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Science and data have informed us that the shot is safe and effective for children. The Food and Drug Administration affirmed test results that showed that the Pfizer vaccine was 100% effective in adolescents who received two doses. One hundred percent!

Care to guess how effective the polio vaccine — which changed the world in the 1950s — is after two doses? Ninety percent. It takes four doses to reach 100% effectiveness.

Effectiveness of measles vaccines? Ninety-seven percent. Two doses of the chicken pox vaccine? Ninety percent effective. Human papillomavirus (known as HPV) vaccine? Eighty-seven percent.

In short, the coronavirus vaccine effectiveness rate looks pretty dang good.

I know. All of those other shots have been available for years, generations even. The coronavirus vaccines have been in existence for about six months. What do we know about the long-term effects on children from these shots? What will the side effects be five years from now? Is it safe?