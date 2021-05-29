Dadline: Vaccine a shot in the arm for children

My daughter went to the store last week for a head of lettuce and a coronavirus vaccine.
Both are healthy choices.
When the government announced earlier this month that children younger than 16 were eligible to get coronavirus shots, my 14-year-old was elated. A year of no sleepovers, summer camps, theater classes, in-person school or sports can make a kid desperate for some normalcy. The vaccine was a shot in the arm for her, literally and figuratively.
Many parents are fretting about what to do for their children as a life-freezing global pandemic finally appears to be ebbing in the United States. Get the shot or don’t get the shot?
Vaccines have clearly made a difference this spring, as more than half of Americans did the smart thing and got their shots. Cases of COVID-19 and deaths from sickness have all plummeted as more people have been vaccinated. My wife and I are both fully vaccinated. Our child will be when she gets her second shot this week.
For us, the decision to have our child vaccinated was easy. We followed the same guidance that we have relied on for the past year: science and data.
When the science told us to mask up, stay 6 feet apart and avoid indoor places, we followed the advice. For 14 disciplined, unwavering, responsible months.
When the science told us to get shots, drop the masks in some cases and stay vigilant, we did that, too. Last week, I hung out at an outdoor pizza party for a softball team that I coached this spring, and about a half-hour in, I realized that I had forgotten to put on my mask. I felt OK. And still do.
Science and data have informed us that the shot is safe and effective for children. The Food and Drug Administration affirmed test results that showed that the Pfizer vaccine was 100% effective in adolescents who received two doses. One hundred percent!
Care to guess how effective the polio vaccine — which changed the world in the 1950s — is after two doses? Ninety percent. It takes four doses to reach 100% effectiveness.
Effectiveness of measles vaccines? Ninety-seven percent. Two doses of the chicken pox vaccine? Ninety percent effective. Human papillomavirus (known as HPV) vaccine? Eighty-seven percent.
In short, the coronavirus vaccine effectiveness rate looks pretty dang good.
I know. All of those other shots have been available for years, generations even. The coronavirus vaccines have been in existence for about six months. What do we know about the long-term effects on children from these shots? What will the side effects be five years from now? Is it safe?
The same questions were asked about Dr. Jonas Salk’s polio vaccine in 1955. To be honest, Salk’s vaccine had some problems, which led to Dr. Albert Sabin’s polio cure being more widely accepted. In the end, though, science eradicated polio.
I don’t know what the unforeseen effects of the coronavirus vaccine will be in five years. Hopefully, there will be none, other than a complete cure for COVID-19.
But I can tell you what that seen effects of a coronavirus pandemic are after one year. They’re awful. The pandemic, simply put, has been a health, social, cultural and economic catastrophe. Millions of people died. Daily life has been turned upside down. Millions of Americans are still out of work. The world we knew just 15 months ago seems like a tintype picture now.
I got shots. My wife got a shot. My child will get the remainder of her vaccination this week.
In three weeks, we leave for a vacation. Vaccinated, confident and happy. The science, and the shot, have set us free.