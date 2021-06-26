Dadline: Wanted: a lawnmower that works ... or some goats

About a year ago, my wife finally tired of the plumes of blue haze that belched from our old gas-powered lawnmower, which made us the embarrassment of the neighborhood and the prime drivers of smog in the Roanoke Valley, and she bought an electric mower.
The electric mower, purchased from a local hardware store, worked great — until a switch went bad or a wire fried or whatever it was that caused the thing to stop working. As we waited for the e-mower to be fixed, we went to the next environmentally friendly level and tried out a manual lawnmower.
That’s an old-school mower that has no engine of any kind, gas or electric. The blades needed only the power of a strong, fit person to make them rotate. Because no strong, fit person was available, I powered the thing myself.
The manual mower worked OK, until I ran over yard debris that jammed the blades. Stuff like sticks, little twigs … heck, even a half-inch-wide piece of mulch stopped that baby cold.
I joked with neighbors that after going from gas-powered to electric to manual mowing, the next step in this de-evolution of lawn care would be a heard of goats.
Of course, I’d never give up the lawn mower. Why? I’m a guy. Mowing the lawn is one of the few true skills I have. I can’t overhaul a diesel engine. I can’t replace the roof on my house. But I’ll have you know that I can start a lawn mower, sometimes even on the first pull. Plus, mowing is the only workout I can count on all week.
I can’t explain what it is about mowing and guys. Many men love to mow, often while riding atop a large machine that has more horsepower than the first car I drove in the early 1980s. There’s probably something in the DNA about the need to tame wild things, such as helpless little blades of grass and delicate dandelions.
Me, I don’t particularly enjoy mowing. Yeah, it’s a good workout. Men’s Journal ran an article about how yard work can keep a guy buff. The article mentioned not only mowing, but hedge-trimming (never done it), weeding (have heard of it) and chopping firewood (this is a joke, right?).
Numerous studies and articles have been published about how modern American lawns are terrible for the environment. Gas-powered motors produce millions of tons of pollutants. A 2020 Princeton study reported that a basic, four-stroke lawnmower engine operating for one hour produced the same amount of emissions as a car traveling for 500 miles — which means I have to feel guilty not only about mowing my yard but about going on vacation, too.
I suppose the good thing about using a manual mower was that it produced no pollutants. That is, unless copious amounts of perspiration count as toxic emissions.
As I waited for the electric mower to be repaired, we returned the manual mower and I borrowed a neighbor’s old-fashioned, roaring, gas-powered lawnmower. I unleashed pollutants, CO2 emissions and toxic sweat into the atmosphere. I am not proud of myself.