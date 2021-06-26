Dadline: Wanted: a lawnmower that works ... or some goats

About a year ago, my wife finally tired of the plumes of blue haze that belched from our old gas-powered lawnmower, which made us the embarrassment of the neighborhood and the prime drivers of smog in the Roanoke Valley, and she bought an electric mower.

The electric mower, purchased from a local hardware store, worked great — until a switch went bad or a wire fried or whatever it was that caused the thing to stop working. As we waited for the e-mower to be fixed, we went to the next environmentally friendly level and tried out a manual lawnmower.

That’s an old-school mower that has no engine of any kind, gas or electric. The blades needed only the power of a strong, fit person to make them rotate. Because no strong, fit person was available, I powered the thing myself.

The manual mower worked OK, until I ran over yard debris that jammed the blades. Stuff like sticks, little twigs … heck, even a half-inch-wide piece of mulch stopped that baby cold.

I joked with neighbors that after going from gas-powered to electric to manual mowing, the next step in this de-evolution of lawn care would be a heard of goats.