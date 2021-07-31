Dadline: When it comes to summer camp, 'almost normal' beats 'canceled' any day

A few weeks ago, I drove my daughter and one of her friends to summer camp for the first time.

I am not saying that this was my child’s first camp. She’s been to plenty of camps over the years, including overnight camps. I’m saying that it was the first time I had to drive her there. In past years, she boarded a camp-bound yellow school bus.

However, with camps reopening slowly while still enforcing some pandemic protocols, buses were parked and families carpooled, which is why I made a 45-minute trip each way to and from the camp. I was more than OK with that, because at least camp was held this summer, unlike last year.

Call it another small step in an almost-normal summer.

My daughter worked as a teenage leader at her camp, something she missed out on last year when camps were canceled due to the pandemic. She swam, took art classes, acted in the talent show and had an absolute blast — even though she had to wear a mask part of the time (despite being fully vaccinated) due to camp rules.

She had fun because “almost-normal” beats “canceled” any time. Even in a mask.