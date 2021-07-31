Dadline: When it comes to summer camp, 'almost normal' beats 'canceled' any day

A few weeks ago, I drove my daughter and one of her friends to summer camp for the first time.
I am not saying that this was my child’s first camp. She’s been to plenty of camps over the years, including overnight camps. I’m saying that it was the first time I had to drive her there. In past years, she boarded a camp-bound yellow school bus.
However, with camps reopening slowly while still enforcing some pandemic protocols, buses were parked and families carpooled, which is why I made a 45-minute trip each way to and from the camp. I was more than OK with that, because at least camp was held this summer, unlike last year.
Call it another small step in an almost-normal summer.
My daughter worked as a teenage leader at her camp, something she missed out on last year when camps were canceled due to the pandemic. She swam, took art classes, acted in the talent show and had an absolute blast — even though she had to wear a mask part of the time (despite being fully vaccinated) due to camp rules.
She had fun because “almost-normal” beats “canceled” any time. Even in a mask.
Summer camps returned with a few accommodations to the lingering pandemic. Popular camps, such as 4-H camp at the W.E. Skelton 4-H Educational Conference Center in Franklin County and Camp Roanoke in Roanoke County, reduced capacity this summer. Camp Roanoke held only day camps, rather than offering some overnight options.
“4-H camp looked very different this summer,” said Rayna Wheeler, the program director at the Skelton Center. “Our camps averaged approximately 40% capacity. There were a lot of concerns and hesitations leading up to camp with the extensive amount of planning and concessions needed.
“However, once camp started, it felt like it had never gone away. The smiles, despite being behind a mask, were still evident. The belly laughs and sounds of kids getting the chance to just be kids again filled camp. The camp songs were still sung at full volume, the campfires still filled hearts with joy and the enthusiasm was still electric.”
Camp Roanoke allowed about 50 campers each week, roughly half the number that would usually attend, said Doug Blount, the county’s director of parks, recreation and tourism.
He said that camp staff maintained strict cleaning measures and kept campers separated while indoors, a feat made easier thanks to the limits on the number of kids.
Other Roanoke County programs, including summer sports and outdoor venues such as Treetop Quest at Explore Park and Splash Valley water park, have been popular.
“Camping and outdoor programs have seen a resurgence,” Blount said. “We’ve had a really good summer.”
Children have endured some of the most profound effects of the pandemic — from school closings and cancellations of extracurricular activities to adapting to online learning and missing time spent with friends. They have proven to be resilient, even though changes have been hard.
Young people must continue to be adaptable when schools reopen in a few weeks. Students in some school divisions will have to wear masks again. Families will wrestle with choices between in-person or virtual learning. As COVID-19 cases increase again among people who refuse vaccinations, which could eventually lead to more community spread of the virus, school leaders might again face tough choices that will affect students and families.
That’s when the lessons of the summer of 2021 will come in handy. Summer camps might not have been exactly the way children remembered them from years past, but with a little bit of discipline and dedication, kids still had fun (although I am sure some were afflicted with the old summer-camp bouts of homesickness).
My daughter truly misses her camp buddies and the children whom she supervised. She has talked about camp nearly every day for two weeks. She loved it, maybe more than ever.
“If anything, COVID proved that no matter what you change that camp magic will always be there,” said Wheeler, the 4-H camp program director. “Every day was a learning experience, and there were new sets of challenges, but overall camp still ran smoothly and gave us all a renewed sense of why summer camp is so deeply valuable.”