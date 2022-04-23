Dadline: When pop music is Pop’s music

Every winter affords me a couple of opportunities to post the same snarky comment about the musical tastes of people my age.

“I always know when the Grammy Awards or the Super Bowl Halftime Show has been on the TV, because my feed fills up with posts by the Oldest People in America.”

The disdain for today’s popular music among the Gen X-and-older crowd is palpable and visceral, and never more than when the TV-watching world — which, let’s face it, consists mostly of people our age — turns its attention to the Super Bowl or the Grammys, when singers, rappers and other much younger performers take the stage for no other reason than to irritate old people like us.

That’s because, when we were kids, we loved the Super Bowl and the Grammys! Remember Riggo and Roger Staubach and The Steel Curtain? And Up With People — mostly white people — singing the hits of Motown! Those were the days! And then there was that time when Bruce Springsteen battled Prince for Album of the Year (in the Grammys, not the Super Bowl) and the winner was … Lionel Richie. Talk about an upset! Boy, the old days were totally awesome. And rad!

The new days, though, are neither awesome nor rad, according to my social media feed.

When The Weeknd performed at the Super Bowl in 2021, you’d have thought the nurses had stolen my generation’s collective medications, judging by social media reactions (where reasonable, sensible reactions are always found). Sure, being backed by a troupe of dancers wearing face masks that resembled jockstraps probably didn’t help win any new fans, but a guy who cites Prince, Michael Jackson, David Bowie and other Gen X and Boomer faves as influences really should get more love from the olds.

Interestingly, this year’s Super Bowl halftime show highlighted by Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, Eminem and Mary J. Blige seemed to elicit mostly favorable reviews from my Facebook pals — probably because the rappers were mostly 50-something dudes, just like my friends!

Dissing the younger generation’s popular music is an American pastime that dates back to the founding of the republic, when George Washington wrote a letter home to Martha complaining that Alexander Hamilton’s record collection featured “too much harpsichord and not nearly enough fife to my satisfaction.”

(Fact check: Totally made up.)

From heroic World War II soldiers being flummoxed by Elvis Presley and the Beatles, to Baby Boomers bewildered by purple hair, synthesizers and rap, to Gen Xers disdainful of boy bands and Auto-Tune, grown-ups do not yield the Spotify playlist to the kids without letting them know their music sucks. How many Gen Xers does it take to complain about Lil Nas X changing a light bulb? Five – four to say LL Cool J did it better and one to say give me my X back.

And even though I gently mock my fellow old-timers for sounding like their dads when it comes to popular music, I must confess that I am sort of with them. Most pop music is ear candy concocted in high-tech studio laboratories with the purpose of separating teenagers from their allowances. But when was pop music NOT that? That’s why it’s pop, after all. That’s why I gave up listening to Top 40 music years ago, as I sought out alternative, underground bands that were superior to the drivel on the radio (said the aging, bald guy with delusions of having once been cool).

Then, a kid came along, and before I knew it, this old alt-rock guy was driving around listening to K92 — and kind of liking it.

Being an older dad with a teenage daughter has provided me a perspective on pop music that many of my contemporaries don’t share. After this year’s Grammys, I read a Facebook comment from somebody who grumpily wrote “today’s music won’t be remembered 10 years from now!” Of course, that’s not true, because some top-rated stations in Roanoke play tons of songs by Adele, Taylor Swift, Katy Perry, Justin Timberlake and others that are a decade old, and in 10 years they’ll be playing the hits of 2022, calling them “the best of yesterday’s music!”

Having a kid requires staying in tune with youth culture, and that often means staying up to date on things such as smartphone apps and pop stars. Look, I am no expert on today’s pop music. But I can name at least four Post Malone songs. I once requested Taylor Swift’s “Shake It Off” at a wedding reception. I have attended an Ariana Grande concert, and I liked one of her Christmas songs so much, I played it during a family gathering — and discovered it was a bit dirtier than I realized.

Does this make me the cool dad? Absolutely not. Just ask my daughter.

But at least I can talk knowledgably about her favorite performers without just wholesale dismissing them as no-talent bozos. And that knowledge means I can make fun of them to my daughter’s face. Like, I often can’t tell a lot of singers apart on the radio, so I’ll ask her if that’s Billie Lorde Rodrigo singing, and she’ll scream, “None of them sound alike AT ALL!”

Every time Elle Goulding’s “Close To Me” comes on the radio, I tell my daughter that the song has the same chord pattern as “Where Is My Mind” by the Pixies, and I start singing those lyrics over top of Goulding’s song until she changes the station.

I like Olivia Rodrigo’s song, “drivers license,” even though it’s basically a Swiftian-esque heartbreak dig at a former celebrity boyfriend with a Disney-fied name like Cubby Timberlake or something equally silly. My daughter hates it when I make that comparison. Take it from me, with pop music knowledge comes the power to mock.

So, do I like today’s pop music? Yeah, some of it. Do I believe the music from my youth is superior? Duh, of course. And someday, I expect my daughter will tell her own children that the popular music being made by robots in the 2040s pales in comparison to the classics from the 2020s.

The kids will tell her to shake it off.