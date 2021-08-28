Dadline: You don’t have to let summer go just yet in Roanoke region

Usually, I am ready for summer to end for my child to go back to school.

Parents know the deal. Three months of upended routines, day care concerns and the general summertime laziness that glues our children to some type of electronic screen are enough to make us eager for school to start.

DAD: “Time for school!”

KID: “But, Dad, school doesn’t start until next week!”

DAD: “Thought maybe you’d want to get a head start on things! Maybe you could just sit on the school steps and soak up all that good, healthy education you need. Off you go!”

But I will be sorry to see this summer come to an end. This “almost normal” summer, as I have described it in other columns, boasting a return of ball games, summer camps and swimming pools, was a great one for my family. Vaxxed to the max, we took a long trip and came back healthy, safe and, most importantly, still speaking to one another.

We spent a few days with friends at the beach and reacquainted ourselves with the Salem Red Sox. My daughter was a teen a counselor at her summer camp, which was one of the many activities that had been erased during the pandemic summer of 2020.