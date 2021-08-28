Dadline: You don’t have to let summer go just yet in Roanoke region

Usually, I am ready for summer to end for my child to go back to school.
Parents know the deal. Three months of upended routines, day care concerns and the general summertime laziness that glues our children to some type of electronic screen are enough to make us eager for school to start.
DAD: “Time for school!”
KID: “But, Dad, school doesn’t start until next week!”
DAD: “Thought maybe you’d want to get a head start on things! Maybe you could just sit on the school steps and soak up all that good, healthy education you need. Off you go!”
But I will be sorry to see this summer come to an end. This “almost normal” summer, as I have described it in other columns, boasting a return of ball games, summer camps and swimming pools, was a great one for my family. Vaxxed to the max, we took a long trip and came back healthy, safe and, most importantly, still speaking to one another.
We spent a few days with friends at the beach and reacquainted ourselves with the Salem Red Sox. My daughter was a teen a counselor at her summer camp, which was one of the many activities that had been erased during the pandemic summer of 2020.
Now, with the coronavirus still circulating in our community and throughout most of the United States, and with the worries of school events and fall festivals being affected by the spread of COVID-19, forgive me if I want to hold on to this summer a bit longer.
The good news is that summer isn’t fading away with the start of the school year. If your family still wants to have a little fun in the sun, you can still swim, splash and put your toes in the sand. For a few more weeks anyway.
State parks just beachyA few years ago, Virginia’s state parks with lakes and beaches started allowing swimming beyond the previously enforced Labor Day end of the season. Park visitors can swim — at their own risk, without lifeguards (park officials refer to this as “unguarded swimming”) — year-round, as long as they can stand the cold water, I reckon.
The beach at Smith Mountain Lake Community Park, which is operated by Franklin County, is open on weekends through Labor Day.
Philpott Lake, which straddles the borders of Franklin, Patrick and Henry counties, offers swimming into early fall at its Salthouse Branch and Goose Point beaches. The beach and camping area at Bowens Creek remains open until Labor Day.
With temperatures staying hot into September, it’s nice to know you can still go jump in a lake.
Splashing and zipliningJust about all of the public pools and water parks in the region, the few that still exist, are closed for the season — except for Splash Valley, which will be open Labor Day weekend and on Labor Day, too. The cost for non-Roanoke County residents is $11 for adults, $10 for ages 3 to 17 and $9 for people 55 and older. Late arrivals after 4 p.m. can get in for $6.
Treetop Quest at Explore Park is open on Saturdays and Sundays into early November. The “aerial park,” where trees sprout climbing obstacles and ziplines, also will be open for Friday evening twilight ziplining on Sept. 10 and 24. You can book reservations for Treetop Quest online at roanokecountyparks.com/505/Treetop-Quest.
September SoxThis Salem Red Sox minor league baseball season started two weeks late due to the pandemic, which means that the season also ends later than the usual Labor Day weekend finale That’s a fantastic opportunity for baseball fans — many of whom don’t venture out to Haley Toyota Field on chilly April nights — to watch games deep into September.
Thirteen homes games remain on the schedule through Sept. 19. And if the Sox finish with one of the top two records and qualify for the playoffs in the Low-A East minor league (a name that lacks the poetry, soul and history of the now-defunct Carolina League, but don’t get me started), we could see something even more unusual: pro baseball being played in Salem in late September.
Stars under the starsCan you really call yourself a movie fan if you haven’t watched one from a lounge chair or the bed of a pickup truck? We’re lucky to have three drive-in theaters in the region: Hull’s in Lexington, Starlight in Christiansburg and Park Place in Marion. All are showing movies during weekends, so you can truly have that Hollywood ending to your summer.