First Steps honors early childhood champions

First Steps, an initiative of the Community Foundation of the New River Valley, is celebrating 19 early childhood educators and advocates who make an impact on the New River Valley’s young children every day.

First Steps is a network of more than 60 New River Valley organizations that support young children and families through education, child care, health care, advocacy and more. For the second year, the initiative held the Early Childhood Champion Awards, which brought together nearly 100 people at Omni Place in Fairlawn to celebrate and draw attention to the critical importance of early childhood care and education.

“We hope that these awards shed light on the incredible hearts that are building the brains of our next generation,” said Katie Thompson, center director of Radford Early Learning Center and member of the First Steps leadership team. “We recognize that the men and women in this field often burn their candles at both ends to ensure others burn bright. So, we wanted to recognize, celebrate and uplift this workforce.”

The event featured speakers highlighting the work of First Steps and the ripple effect that quality, affordable child care has on the entire community. This message was further emphasized in a video message from the presidents of New River Community College (Pat Huber), Radford University (Bret Danilowicz) and Virginia Tech (Tim Sands), who celebrated the early childhood champions and emphasized the importance of high-quality child care to the region’s economy and quality of life.

The 19 nominees received a total of 34 nominations from colleagues and parents. Six nominees were selected as this year’s awardees and received cash prizes from CFNRV. Shannon Marshall Mury from Virginia Tech’s Child Development Center for Learning and Research won the top award, 2022 Early Childhood Champion of the Year.

“Winning this award means so much to me,” said Mury, who is a mentor teacher with the VTCDCLR. “I am proud of the work we do as early childhood educators and hope to inspire future educators to enter this very important field. The work we do lays the foundation for how a child learns throughout their lives.”

This year’s Early Childhood Champion runner-up is Bonnie Graham of New River Community College, where she is a professor and the program head of Human Services and Early Childhood Education. Additionally, First Steps recognized one team and two individual honorees: Bonnie Caldwell and Ben Rowan of Rainbow Riders Knollwood Site, Chelsea Naughton Sharlow of Heart N’Hand Early Learning Center, and Judy Shelor of Valley Interfaith Child Care Center.

Additional 2022 nominees were:

Tonya Cook, book coordinator at Reading is Fun in Floyd

Michelle Crowder, preschool teacher at Kindercare

Lori Dobbins, office administrator at Radford Head Start

Alea Lacoste, lead teacher in the Blue Room at Virginia Tech Child Development Center for Learning and Research

Carol Martin, administrative director at Building Bridges Child Development Center

Resa Mattson, program coordinator at the June Bug Center

Courtney McClaughtery, child care director at the Giles Health and Family Center

Sheila Morrison, director of the Imagination Station

Linda Pospichal, first grade teacher at the Blacksburg New School

Marin Riegger, director of the Little Hokie Hangout at Virginia Tech

Stefi Schafer, early childhood teacher at Blue Mountain School

Brittany Dixon Weber, lead teacher at Radford Early Learning Center

Jessica Wirgau, chief executive officer at the Community Foundation of the New River Valley

Nominations for the 2023 awards will open next spring. More information on First Steps can be found at cfnrv.org/firststeps. To support or get involved with the work of First Steps, please reach out to Jessica Wirgau at jessicawirgau@cfnrv.org or 540-381-8999.

- Submitted by Lindsey R. Gleason