The Dadline Guide to Summer

Zoo doin’s

Mill Mountain Zoo will hold several summer camps for children ages 6 to 13 through the summer. Some of the camps include the popular “junior zookeeper” programs that allow campers to assist zoo employees in caring for the animals. For a list of camps, go online at www.mmzoo.org.

The zoo also hosts Breakfast with the Animals on the third Saturday of each month through October. The next breakfast will be July 17, featuring “Treats with Turtles and Tortoises.”

Water, water everywhere

Surveys have shown that nearly 8% of Americans kayak, canoe, raft or float on stand-up paddleboards every year. This prompts the question: What does the other 92% do for fun? Why aren’t they on the water, too?

The paddlesport rate seems much higher than 8% in the Roanoke and New River valleys. These days, a person can’t drive a city block without seeing kayaks strapped atop jeeps or jutting from beds of pickup trucks. The lakes, rivers and creeks of Southwest Virginia swell with paddlers every summer.