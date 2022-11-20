Wonder Universe fun run event off to a great start

On Oct. 15, Wonder Universe children’s museum hosted their first annual 5K and Family Fun Run on the Huckleberry Trail in Christiansburg. Forty community members turned out to join in the fun. Kids and adults of all ages chose to walk, run, skip or stroll in celebration of the mission of Wonder Universe to educate, amuse and inspire kids and families through play.

“Our first 5K and Family Fun Run event was a tremendous success,” said Shelby Koninckx, the museum’s executive director. “This event marked another important occasion as we find creative ways for area families to enjoy all that Wonder Universe offers, inside our museum walls and out!”

Wonder Universe is a nonprofit children’s museum located at Uptown Christiansburg mall. The museum offers 18 hands-on exhibits and also hosts educational field trips, birthday parties and special events.

Participants in the fun run received a free family day pass to enjoy Wonder Universe after the event and children received special ribbons and awards to celebrate their achievement.

“It was amazing to see how the kids and adults cheered each other along,” said Koninckx. “For many kids, it was their first race event and to witness their proud smiles as they crossed the finish line was incredible.”

Wonder Universe wishes to thank their community sponsors Martin Wealth Solutions, Austin DeVincent with MR Real Estate, Skyline National Bank and Exper-Ts, as well as the team at RunAbout Sports for making the event possible.

“We’re already looking forward to our 2023 race event!” Koninckx said.

Visit www.wonderuniverse.org to learn more.

- Submitted by Jenny Martin