PES students honored for creating a kinder world

The world can use some extra joy right now, and the students at Pulaski Elementary School are doing their part to uplift their school community with kindness, compassion, unity and respect.

To recognize Pulaski Elementary's ongoing commitment to kindness and their participation in the 11th annual Great Kindness Challenge, they have been designated as a “Kindness Certified School” by Kids for Peace.

Kids for Peace is a global nonprofit that hosts The Great Kindness Challenge, a positive and uplifting program that fosters connection, inclusion, appreciation and overall well-being. The annual program has multiplied in enrollment each year, having grown to more than 18 million students in 36,000 schools, reaching across all 50 states and 115 countries.

Pulaski Elementary has demonstrated their commitment to kindness by encouraging all students to complete random acts of kindness, as well as participating in the global “Kindness Unites Paper Chain Project.” This project, led by school counselors Morgan Dowdy and Lauren David, allowed students in PreK-5th grade to complete paper chain links with positive and uplifting messages, which were then submitted to The Great Kindness Challenge. Pulaski Elementary School submitted close to 2,000 links to this global project.

The massive paper chain measured 18 miles long when it was assembled by volunteers in California. The measuring process took six days. The Great Kindness Challenge set a new record for World’s Longest Recycled Paperchain with Messages of Love and Hope. Pulaski Elementary is so excited to be among the 702 schools that participated in setting this world record!

Their school principal, Mike Price, couldn’t be prouder of the Pulaski Elementary student body.

“I think this is a well-deserved recognition that shows how kind and compassionate many of our students are,” Price said. “This also reflects on the teachers, staff and parents, and their commitment to create a kinder school community.”

Jill McManigal, co-founder and executive director of Kids for Peace, is thrilled to recognize the school’s commitment to kindness.

"Our hearts are bursting with joy knowing that so many students are actively creating a brighter, happier and more positive world for all," McManigal said. "Even during the pandemic, students are finding creative ways to spread love, honor classmates, show gratitude and offer a helping hand. We are thankful to Pulaski Elementary for providing this opportunity for their students to practice kindness and we are grateful to their students for demonstrating that kindness matters!”

PES fifth-grader Thomas Tedesco said, “I thoroughly enjoyed participating in this project.” When asked what kindness meant to him, he said, “If there’s one thing I have to say, it’s that kindness is brought to others. Kindness is one thing that makes everyone happy. It also brings a little joy in life and helps others be kind too. That’s why I say kindness is a wonderful thing to share.”

Pulaski Elementary invites the Pulaski County community to keep the kindness going by lifting each other up, helping each other out and cheering each other on. Kindness has the power to heal and unite us all!

- Submitted by David Gravely