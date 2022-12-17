Adoption event places 58 dogs, 39 cats in new homes

Two birthday surprise kittens were among the nearly 100 pets adopted at a Roanoke event Saturday.

Alvaro Rosas of Roanoke said he procured the cats for his father at the Mega Pet Adoption Event, which Angels of Assissi hosted at Berglund Center.

Rosas, 31, said his dad and namesake had two cats. Two months ago, “one of them ran away and got hit by a car,” Rosas said. The other cat died of a heart problem.

His father’s been crestfallen ever since over the absence of a four-legged creature greeting him at the door after work, Rosas said. It occurred to Rosas that he could replace the cats.

So there was Rosas, accompanied by his stepson Anthony Hernandez, 15, exiting the Angels pet event late Saturday afternoon with two white pet carriers. He planned to surprise his father with them at his 52nd birthday party later Saturday.

“Maybe we can get his mood to change again,” Rosas said.

Nine organizations reported placing 58 dogs and 39 cats during the six-hour event, an encouraging result, the pet nonprofit’s leader said.

“Adoptions have been down statewide and nationwide. For people to come out and take a look at the animals and bring them home was really appreciated,” said Lisa O’Neill, Angels of Assisi’s executive director. “I think it gave all the rescue groups a lot of hope for all of the animals, not only the ones that left today, but the ones in the shelter, that they’re going to get adopted, too.”

Angels of Assisi will provide free dry cat and dog food Monday and Wednesday between noon and 3 p.m. at Roanoke Fruit and Produce, 1119 Fourth St. SE.