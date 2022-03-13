Annual Vet School Open House set for March 19

The Virginia-Maryland College of Veterinary Medicine at Virginia Tech Open House will be held on Saturday, March 19, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Visitors will be given opportunities to learn about veterinary medicine and the college through tours, exhibits, demonstrations and lectures. This event is free, and all are welcome.

The open house will take place on the veterinary college’s Blacksburg campus, located at 205 Duck Pond Drive. Parking will be available in the fenced commuter/graduate parking lot (known as “the Cage”) off Duck Pond Drive. A sign will be placed to direct visitors to the parking lot entrance.

Attendees are encouraged to stop by the check-in area inside the entrance to the veterinary college to pick up event information. QR codes will be posted throughout the event space to access the schedule of happenings and a college map.

Those interested in tours are encouraged to register in advance on our website and look out for an email confirmation with more information. Tours will depart every 15 minutes beginning at 10 a.m. and will last approximately 45 minutes (the last tour will leave at 2 p.m.) Tours are led by veterinary students and will cover the college’s 270,000-square-foot complex, including the Veterinary Teaching Hospital.

This family-friendly event features numerous activities designed specifically for children, includes an exotic pet show-and-tell, fleece blanket making, a high-fidelity cow model that can be “milked” and more. Children may also bring a stuffed animal (one per child) in need of “surgery,” which will be performed by third-year students during a Teddy Bear Repair Clinic.

Lectures and information sessions will address such topics as equine gut anatomy, pet first aid and what prospective students need to know about applying to veterinary school. Demonstrations will include ultrasound examinations on dogs, live horses painted to represent their internal anatomy, police canine drills and more.

Hethwood Market and local food trucks will provide meal options in the college’s front parking lot. In addition, a silent auction with gift certificates and merchandise from local merchants will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., with winners announced at 2:15 p.m.

Please note that pets and other animals are not permitted at the open house. However, the college encourages attendees to bring dog and cat food, litter and pet toys that students will collect and donate to the Montgomery County Animal Care and Adoption Center.

If you are an individual with a disability and desire accommodation, please contact Olivia D’Amato at 231-0465 or odamato@vt.edu during regular business hours at least three business days before the event.

For more details, including a map of the vet school portion of the campus, visit https://vetmed.vt.edu/about/open-house.html.

