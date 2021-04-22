Marley is 5 years and 13lbs. He came to us on 4/2/21 with his 2 house mates which have since... View on PetFinder
“Sandy” is a female shepherd mix 1 to 2 years old. She was picked up as a stray so no prior history is known. While at the shelter she is lear…
Busch is sniffing around for a "chief tasting officer" for its Dog Brew, a canine-friendly, alcohol-free bone broth. It comes with a $20,000 paycheck.
Service dog training is more intense than you might think. Here’s what it takes, plus ways you can include some of that training with your own dog.
Rusty the dog has spent 400+ days at the Humane Society of Central Texas. His latest adoption lasted less than a day, and he was back at the shelter.
A kitten’s diet is varied throughout its first year of life. Here are rough guidelines to consider as you feed your growing kitten.
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden's dog Major will get professional help adjusting to the White House after a pair of biting incidents.
Doggie doo in the White House? One of President Joe Biden's dogs apparently deposited the pile of poo in the hallway Wednesday.
Getting a dog should be a well-planned decision. For the best chance for success, put forth the effort to find the best match for you and your family.
As we plan vacation time, the mere thought of leaving our pets behind can be disconcerting. So, bring them with! Here are five tips to consider.
As the days get longer and the weather gets warmer, spending time outside is going to become much more common. We are all going to want to spend more time outside and enjoy the sun, but so will our pets. We have all seen how peaceful our cats look as they sit basking in the sunshine or how happy our dogs look chasing a Frisbee in our community park. Spending time with our pets outside this spring will be good for us and also good for them.
