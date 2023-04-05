Mountain View Humane is the recipient of a $20,000 grant from Alley Cat Rescue to help prevent litters of homeless cats through spay/neuter practices. Grant funds will be used to provide high quality, low-cost spay and neuter surgeries and ear tips to feral and community cats with no owner that are brought in in traps as part of the trap-neuter-return (TNR) practice.

“We are absolutely thrilled to receive this generous grant to help feral cats in our area,” said Laurie Gibbons, executive director of mission delivery at Mountain View Humane. “It couldn’t come at a better time as we head into warm months when we will be inundated with cats needing their spay and neuter surgeries.”

TNR is a humane and effective program for managing outdoor, free-roaming cat populations. Community cats are trapped, spayed or neutered, vaccinated, ear-tipped for identification and returned to their outdoor home. This program compassionately manages community cats through non-lethal means.

Formed in 2010, the mission of Mountain View Humane is to end pet overpopulation in southwest Virginia and by providing affordable, high quality spay and neuter services to the general public, local municipal shelters, and rescue groups. We believe that an aggressive spay/neuter program is the only humane, sustainable solution to the overpopulation of dogs and cats. Since inception, Mountain View Humane has performed over 90,000 surgeries and has become a critical cornerstone in the animal welfare community that saves hundreds of lives every year of both companion animals and community pets. In addition to the Waldron-Ricci Spay/Neuter Clinic in Christiansburg, Mountain View Humane also operates vehicles that offer transport for spay and neuter services, vaccines and wellness visits where there are potential barriers to travel and veterinary services.

Visit mvhclinic.org, Facebook and Instagram for upcoming clinics and other information.

- Submitted by Julie Rickmond