Pet of the Week: Bella
Pet of the Week: Bella

My name is Bella. I am approx. 2 years of age. I was surrendered to the shelter with my puppies. Same old story, everyone wanted the puppies but not me. I’m not sure of my heritage. I have lovely brindle colors, just like autumn leaves. I love walks and I quietly walk right beside your left leg. I would make a great hiking buddy and some exercise would get me back into shape after having babies. Please come out and visit me.

Contact Giles Co. Animal Shelter, 540-921-2053. Located off Wilburn Valley Road, Pearisburg. Open Wednesday to Sunday, noon to 4 p.m.

