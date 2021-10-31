Pet of the Week: Bella

My name is Bella. I am approx. 2 years of age. I was surrendered to the shelter with my puppies. Same old story, everyone wanted the puppies but not me. I’m not sure of my heritage. I have lovely brindle colors, just like autumn leaves. I love walks and I quietly walk right beside your left leg. I would make a great hiking buddy and some exercise would get me back into shape after having babies. Please come out and visit me.