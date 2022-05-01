Pet of the Week: Bella

Hi. I’m Bella, and the name fits me perfectly because I am such a pretty girl! I’m 11 years old, and a purebred German Shepherd Dog. Though I’m technically a “senior,” don’t let my age fool you, because I still love to play! My favorite game is fetch, which I will play until I wear you out. I know basic commands, am house trained, and I never met a human I didn’t love. I do not like other dogs, so it’s a good thing I have enough love to make a family feel special. I’m a svelte 90 pounds — a perfect size, in my opinion. My fosters say that I’m the best dog ever and I’m ready to prove them right. I’m spayed, vaccinated, HW/Lyme tested and ready to start the next phase of my life with my new family!