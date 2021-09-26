 Skip to main content
Pet of the Week: Boone
Pet of the Week: Boone

092621-roa-nr-pow-boone-01

Boone

“Boone” is a male 1- to 2-year old Husky mix. High energy! Will need a meet/greet with any dogs in the home. He will still need to be neutered and brought up to date on his rabies vaccine. If you are interested in Boone or any of our animals here at the shelter, please submit an application which can be found on our Facebook page Pulaski County VA Animal Control. The shelter is located at 80 Dublin Park Road, Dublin, 540-674-8359. Monday-Friday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

 

