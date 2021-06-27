 Skip to main content
Pet of the Week: Bowie
Pet of the Week: Bowie

Bowie

Wouldn’t you love for this adorable little guy to join your family? At about 10 weeks, “Bowie” is at the perfect age to move in and steal the show. He’s so silly, whether running through tunnels, chasing strings and toys, or purring his loud tiger purrs of joy. Bowie’s mom was a stray when she gave birth to him and four littermates. She was so lucky to be moved into rescue with her little family, where she, Bowie, and siblings are living the life of luxury. Bowie’s currently on vet care, tested negative for FeLeuk and FIV, and is ready to begin his new life with his forever family. If you think he’s the kitten for you, please write Radford Pound Pals at pals@psknet.com for an application.

 

