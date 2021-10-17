Pet of the Week: Daisy

Sweet girl Daisy Mae is a joyful, energetic Pointer mix who loves to give kisses as much as she loves to play in the yard. At 4 years old, and about 40 pounds, she’s the perfect size for snuggling, and is ready to keep her new family warm all winter. She is great with children, is smart and quite eager to please. Daisy Mae is current on vaccines, spayed, and heartworm/Lyme negative, all ready to join her new family. If interested in becoming this girl’s new best friend, please write Radford Pound Pals at pals@psknet.com.