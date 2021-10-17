 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pet of the Week: Daisy
0 comments

Pet of the Week: Daisy

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Sweet girl Daisy Mae is a joyful, energetic Pointer mix who loves to give kisses as much as she loves to play in the yard. At 4 years old, and about 40 pounds, she’s the perfect size for snuggling, and is ready to keep her new family warm all winter. She is great with children, is smart and quite eager to please. Daisy Mae is current on vaccines, spayed, and heartworm/Lyme negative, all ready to join her new family. If interested in becoming this girl’s new best friend, please write Radford Pound Pals at pals@psknet.com.

 

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

How to prepare your home for cooler weather

Get a dose of adorable in your inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Pet of the Week: Herbert
Pets

Pet of the Week: Herbert

“Herbert” is a 5-month-old neutered male. This gorgeous boy is great with other cats and loves to be cuddled! Herbert is currently residing at…

How to raise a puppy
Pets

How to raise a puppy

Raising a puppy is a challenge for both new and experienced dog owners. Here are six tips for puppy rearing from the American Kennel Club.

Pet of the Week: Boone
Pets

Pet of the Week: Boone

“Boone” is a male 1- to 2-year old Husky mix. High energy! Will need a meet/greet with any dogs in the home. He will still need to be neutered…

Heads up! To avoid danger, keep your dog’s head inside the car
Pets

Heads up! To avoid danger, keep your dog’s head inside the car

Rare is the pooch who doesn’t love a road trip. For most dogs, the best part of the trip is sticking their fuzzy heads out the window to feel the breeze and smell all the great scents. In spite of how great it feels, allowing your pup to put his head out the window while you’re driving is actually very dangerous, for a variety of reasons.

Pet of the Week: Maggie
Pets

Pet of the Week: Maggie

What a sweet girl I am. I showed up stray at someone’s home and they fed me. But sadly my owner was being evicted and he had to surrender me a…

Who’s Buckling Up their Pets and How? Pet travel survey reveals highlights
Pets

Who’s Buckling Up their Pets and How? Pet travel survey reveals highlights

Wanna go for a R-I-D-E?” These magic words are enough to send most dogs into a tailspin of excitement. Whether you’re going to the local dog park or on a cross-country expedition, to your dog, a road trip means new sights, new smells, and new friends. But does it mean safe travels? You make sure you and your human family are snugly buckled in before you head out in your car, but is your pet secure?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert