Pet of the Week: Daisy
Pet of the Week: Daisy

Meet “Daisy,” an adorable little Pointer mix who could be your new best friend!

Daisy weighs about 40 pounds and is 4 years old. Besides giving kisses and taking long walks, her other favorite past time is burrowing deep into her blankets for a nice, long snooze.

Daisy would love to be an only dog and to adopt someone who will make her the center of their universe.

If you are interested in adopting this cutie, please write Radford Pound Pals at pals@psknet.com for an application.

 

