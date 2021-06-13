Pet of the Week: Iris

“Iris” is a gorgeous Bluetick coonhound that was found as a stray. No one claimed her, so now she’s hunting for a new home. She is 1-2 years old, friendly but like most hounds her nose is in the air or on the ground. She loves walks but needs some leash training.
Contact: Giles Co. Animal Shelter 540-921-2053. Open Wednesday to Sunday, noon to 4 p.m. Appointments needed for adoptions; located off Wilburn Valley Road, Pearisburg.
Get a dose of adorable in your inbox
Receive local adoptable pets PLUS updates for pet lovers in your inbox every week!