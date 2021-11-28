Pet of the Week: Jacob

My name is Jacob and as you can see I am a male beagle, approximately 1 year of age. I was found as a stray near the Virginia/West Virginia line. I was wearing a teal collar, no ID. I am super beagle friendly, love walks through the woods, BUT when I smell another animal the baying begins. I may not be suitable for quiet apartments or neighborhoods as I get quite loud. Otherwise I am a wonderful dog.
Contact Giles Co. Animal Shelter, 540-921-2053. Appointments only at this time. Located off Wilburn Valley Road, Pearisburg.
Get a dose of adorable in your inbox
Receive local adoptable pets PLUS updates for pet lovers in your inbox every week!