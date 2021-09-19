 Skip to main content
Pet of the Week: Jasper
Pet of the Week: Jasper

Jasper

Looking for an affectionate, cuddly kitty to call your own? Well, look no more, as handsome “Jasper” is just the boy for you! At almost 6 months old, Jasper’s personality just shines, and he’s anxious to entertain a new family with his antics. He is litterbox trained and loves to snuggle and to play. Vaccinated, FeLeuk/FIV tested, and neutered, this cutie is ready to go. If interested, please write Radford Pound Pals at pals@psknet.com for an application.

 

