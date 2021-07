“JB” is a 1-year-old neutered male. He is great with other animals and can only be described as the life of the party! JB LOVES to play and be silly. If you are looking for a fun, entertaining, and handsome new friend, JB is your guy. He is currently at the Humane Society of Montgomery County, 1183 Flanagan Drive, Christiansburg, hsmcshelter.com, 382-1166.