Pet of the Week: Levi
Pet of the Week: Levi

Levi is a very sweet 2-year old male mixed breed who is available for adoption.

We still need to temperament test him with cats and other dogs and he will need to be neutered and brought current on his rabies vaccine.

If you are interested in Levi or any of the other animals here at the shelter, please submit an application which can be found on our FaceBook page, Pulaski County VA Animal Control.

The shelter is at 80 Dublin Park Road, Dublin, 540-674-8359. Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

 

