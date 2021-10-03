 Skip to main content
Pet of the Week: Maggie
Pet of the Week: Maggie

What a sweet girl I am. I showed up stray at someone’s home and they fed me. But sadly my owner was being evicted and he had to surrender me and his other cats to the shelter. Everyone has been adopted but me. I am female, maybe a year or less in age. I am quiet but affectionate. I am “Maggie.”

Contact Giles Co. Animal Shelter, 540-921-2053. Located off Wilburn Valley Road, Pearisburg. Open Wednesday to Sunday, noon to 4 p.m.

 

