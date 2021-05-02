 Skip to main content
Pet of the Week: Marcie
Pet of the Week: Marcie

Pretty girl Marcie’s coat is so soft — once you start, you won’t want to stop petting her. Oh, and her blonde eyelashes are the cutest ever too! “Marcie” is a 4 year-old Boxer/Lab mix who will just steal your heart. At about 65 pounds, she’s the perfect size for either an exercise buddy or a snuggle buddy. This girl loves people, and gets along with them, both young and old. She’d prefer to be the only pet in her household, and has enough affection and love to give the entire family. Spayed, HW/Lyme negative, and current on vaccines, Marcie’s ready to join her new family—is that you? If interested, please contact Radford Pound Pals at pals@psknet.com for an application.

 

