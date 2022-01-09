Pet of the Week: Marcie

“Marcie, Marcie, MARCIE!” Who can find a prettier girl than Marcie? This sweet mixed breed weighs about 60 pounds and, at about 5 years old, is a well-behaved companion. She loves walks and she loves to visit stores, begging for treats and attention from all who will give them. Marcie would love a family who will give her walks and car rides. She hasn’t been around cats so she’s looking for a home without them. Housetrained, spayed, HW/Lyme tested and current on vaccines, Marcie is ready to meet and move in with the family of her dreams.