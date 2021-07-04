 Skip to main content
Pet of the Week: Meatball
Pet of the Week: Meatball

“Meatball” is a 3- to 5-year old pit mix. He’s very sweet. He loves to play ball and will bring it right back to you. He will need to be neutered and receive his rabies vaccine. Please check out his video on our Facebook Page, Pulaski County VA Animal Control and click on Videos. You can also check out all other animals that are awaiting adoption at the shelter on Facebook as well. If you’re interested in Meatball, please call the Pulaski County Animal Control shelter at 674-8359.

 

Watch Now: Related Video

How to keep your dogs safe at summer barbecues

