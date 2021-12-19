 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Northwest Ace Hardware

Pet of the Week: Odin

  • 0

Odin is about 1 year old. He’s tested well with other dogs, but he’s also very high energy and needs an active home. If you need a hiking partner, this is the dog for you! Odin has already been neutered and is up to date on his vaccinations. His adoption fee is $100.

Odin has been at the shelter since June and is now kennel stressed. He will need time to decompress and get used to being part of your family.

Please share and let’s find this sweet boy a home by Christmas!

If you’re interested in Odin, please submit an adoption application which can be found on our Pulaski County VA Animal Control Facebook Page at /80DublinParkRd. For more information, call 674-8359. Normal hours are Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

0 Comments

Tags

Get a dose of adorable in your inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

8 tips for stress-free holiday road trips with pets

8 tips for stress-free holiday road trips with pets

Many things can be stressful when it comes to hitting the road for the holidays. However, traveling with your pets doesn’t have to be one of them. Most pet parents don't like leaving their furry kids behind, and (provided their pets are good travelers) they really don’t have to. When following some tried-and-true tips, taking your pets along is not only easy, it makes for a much more enjoyable holiday road trip.

Pet of the Week: Jacob

Pet of the Week: Jacob

My name is Jacob and as you can see I am a male beagle, approximately 1 year of age. I was found as a stray near the Virginia/West Virginia li…

Pet of the Week

Pet of the Week

This is just one of the many cats and kittens awaiting adoption at the shelter. The adoption fee is $45 with an approved adoption and includes…

Watch Now: Related Video

PennyWise Episode 41: Buy now, pay later services

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert