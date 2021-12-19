Pet of the Week: Odin

Odin is about 1 year old. He’s tested well with other dogs, but he’s also very high energy and needs an active home. If you need a hiking partner, this is the dog for you! Odin has already been neutered and is up to date on his vaccinations. His adoption fee is $100.
Odin has been at the shelter since June and is now kennel stressed. He will need time to decompress and get used to being part of your family.
Please share and let’s find this sweet boy a home by Christmas!
If you’re interested in Odin, please submit an adoption application which can be found on our Pulaski County VA Animal Control Facebook Page at /80DublinParkRd. For more information, call 674-8359. Normal hours are Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.