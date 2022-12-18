Pet of the Week: Parker

Parker is a neutered male who loves to be outside! He enjoys rolling around in the grass, and treats, walks well on a leash and loves other dogs. He will need to be tested with cats and if there are already dogs in the home, we do encourage potential owners to bring their dogs in for a meet-and-greet once there is an approved application on file.
If you are interested in any of the animals here at the shelter, please submit an adoption application located on our Facebook page: Pulaski County VA Animal Control. Once approved, you can spend some time with them in our meet-and-greet room.
Pulaski County Animal Control is located at 80 Dublin Park Road in Dublin. Regular hours are Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For questions, call 540-674-8359.