 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Pet of the Week: Parker

  • 0

Parker is a neutered male who loves to be outside! He enjoys rolling around in the grass, and treats, walks well on a leash and loves other dogs. He will need to be tested with cats and if there are already dogs in the home, we do encourage potential owners to bring their dogs in for a meet-and-greet once there is an approved application on file.

If you are interested in any of the animals here at the shelter, please submit an adoption application located on our Facebook page: Pulaski County VA Animal Control. Once approved, you can spend some time with them in our meet-and-greet room.

Pulaski County Animal Control is located at 80 Dublin Park Road in Dublin. Regular hours are Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For questions, call 540-674-8359.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Cat Scratcher

Cat Scratcher

You might finally win over your friend’s aloof cat with this challenging cat scratcher puzzle toy from BaxterBoo. 

Flying with your pet for the holidays? Here’s what to consider before booking your flight

Flying with your pet for the holidays? Here’s what to consider before booking your flight

With the holiday season in full swing, you may be planning to travel a long distance to spend the holidays with family and friends. When it comes to taking your pet along, you may wonder if flying is the best option.  Flying is definitely a quick and seemingly simple way to get you and your pet to where you’re going.  Instead of spending hours driving, you and your furry sidekick will spend a lot less actual travel time when you are on a plane.  However, like all travel methods, flying does pose some potential obstacles and risks to take into consideration.

Santa Paws Hand Knit Dog Sweater

Santa Paws Hand Knit Dog Sweater

A dog in a sweater is always cute. A dog in a Santa sweater is even cuter. This Peruvian hand-knitted fair trade festive sweater is probably nicer than the one in your closet, but giving is the spirit of the holiday.

Cat Grass Kit

Cat Grass Kit

If your cat parent friend is also your houseplant friend, they’ll love this cat grass grow kit with a decorative wood planter.

Watch Now: Related Video

Classic holiday cocktails for your festive party

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert