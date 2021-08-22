 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pet of the Week: Rufus
0 comments

Pet of the Week: Rufus

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
082221-roa-nr-pow-rufus-01

Looking for a perfect senior boy to fill a spot in your home and your heart? Well, “Rufus,” a 13-year-old Plott Hound is just the boy for you! Rufus started out as a hunting dog, but didn’t do so great at that — he’s more of a family pet kind of dog. Lolling on the couch is a favorite pastime, but he doesn’t get to do that much, as he’s currently living outside. Rufus is good with cats, other dogs and children. He’s afraid of loud noises and loud voices, so he’s looking for a quiet, calm family to claim as his own. Rufus, who weighs about 65 pounds, is neutered, vaccinated, and HW/Lyme tested. Adopting a senior day may very well be one of the most satisfying experiences of your life—want to give it a try? Please write Radford Pound Pals at pals@psknet.com for an application.

 

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

How to get rid of FOMO and embrace JOMO

Get a dose of adorable in your inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Pet of the Week: Sox
Pets

Pet of the Week: Sox

Say hello to “Sox!” He is a mature gentleman (9-10+ years), he has been neutered and is current on his vaccines. Sox is great with other cats …

Pet-Friendly Hotel Chains with Low Rates and Low (or no) Pet Fees
Pets

Pet-Friendly Hotel Chains with Low Rates and Low (or no) Pet Fees

  • Updated

When times are “tough” -- and even when they’re not, it’s always nice when you can save a dime or two.  While many of us are itching to get away with our pet, others may have to due to a move, family matter, or other obligation. Whatever the reason for travel, it doesn’t have to break the bank if you plan ahead and find the right accommodations for your budget.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert