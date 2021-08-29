 Skip to main content
Pet of the Week: Sadie
Pet of the Week: Sadie

Sadie

“Sadie” is a 3-year old, spayed female shepherd mix. She does have high energy and would greatly benefit from an active owner. She did test well with other dogs here at the shelter, however, we do encourage a meet and greet with any dogs already in the home.

If you are interested in Sadie or any the animals here at the shelter, please submit an application. Applications may be found on our Facebook page Pulaski County VA Animal Control. The shelter is located at 80 Dublin Park Road, Dublin, 540-674-8359.

 

