Pet of the Week: Sandy

“Sandy” is a female shepherd mix 1 to 2 years old. She was picked up as a stray so no prior history is known. While at the shelter she is learning some basic commands, leash walking and shown she loves toys. You gotta love her face.
Contact: Giles Co Animal Shelter 540-921-2053. Adoptions are currently done by appointment only and a mask must be worn.
The shelter is off Wilburn Valley Rd in Pearisburg, Va.
