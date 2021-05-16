 Skip to main content
Pet of the Week: Savanah
Pet of the Week: Savanah

“Savanah” is a pretty female walker hound with typical tri-coloring. She was found as a stray with no one claiming her.

She is gentle but a typical hound and her estimated age is 2 years old.

The Giles shelter has several hounds available for adoption. All were found as strays. Are they being dropped or getting lost, no one knows. But none are being claimed. Love hounds? Come visit them.

Contact: Giles Co. Animal Shelter 540-921-2053. Adoptions are currently done by appointment only and a mask must be worn.

The shelter is off Wilburn Valley Road in Pearisburg.

 

