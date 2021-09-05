Pet of the Week: Smokey

My name is “Smokey.” I am a neutered male, short hair gray, maybe 4 years of age. I have the sweetest disposition ever. I am friendly with strangers. I showed up at a home and a nice man fed me, watched over me. Sadly he was being evicted and could not take his cat with him nor leave him behind to fend for himself. So this love bug is at the shelter. Smokey just melts into you when you hold him.
Contact Giles Co. Animal Shelter, 540-921-2053. Located off Wilburn Valley Road, Pearisburg. Open Wednesday to Sunday, noon to 4 p.m.
