Pet of the Week: Snickers

Snickers is a beautiful 2- to 3-year-old declawed domestic short-hair tortie. She loves to snuggle up in cozy places or soak up the sunshine. She gets along well with other cats; however, she is not much for being held. She has been spayed, tested, and is up to date on all vaccines.

If you are interested in Snickers or any of the animals here at the shelter, please submit an adoption application located on our Facebook page at Pulaski County VA Animal Control. Once approved, you can spend some time with them in our meet-and-greet room.

Pulaski County Animal Control is located at 80 Dublin Park Road in Dublin. Hours are Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, call 540-674-8359.

