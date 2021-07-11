Pet of the Week: Willow

My name is “Willow.” I am a bully mix. I am a special needs girl because I am hearing impaired. I may hear some sounds but not a lot. I am a sweet girl around 2 years old, I don’t care for cats. My eyes are stunning as one is blue, the other brown. If you have a place in your heart for special girls, I’m her.
Contact Giles Co. Animal Shelter 540-921-2053. Located off Wilburn Valley Road, Pearisburg
