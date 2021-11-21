Pet of the Week

This is just one of the many cats and kittens awaiting adoption at the shelter. The adoption fee is $45 with an approved adoption and includes spay or neuter and vaccines. If you are interested in any of the animals currently at Pulaski County Animal Control, please submit an application which can be found on our Facebook page, Pulaski County VA Animal Control.
The shelter is at 80 Dublin Park Road, Dublin, 540-674-8359. Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Get a dose of adorable in your inbox
Receive local adoptable pets PLUS updates for pet lovers in your inbox every week!