Pet of the Week

Pulaski County Animal Control has several cats at the shelter that are looking for barn homes! They most likely won’t let you pet them, but they will work for you by keeping the mice and other pests away. There’s no adoption fee for these cats as they have been sponsored, but you must fill out the adoption application. If you’re interested in sponsoring a feral cat, please call the shelter at 674-8359.
