Pets of the Week: Blue and Dutch

This is Blue (Bluetick) and Dutch (chocolate Lab mix). Both are boys who took off on a jaunt, therefore becoming lost. Or maybe someone dropped them, no longer wanting them. Either way they’d love a happy ending. Both are 2-3 years of age and need neutering and vaccines. Blue is the easiest to walk on a leash and he wants quality time by your side. Dutch is more independent. They were found together but are not a bonded pair.