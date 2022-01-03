Teacher's Pet: A quick review, and so long for now

It has been my pleasure to have written the Teacher’s Pet column for The Roanoke Times over these last seven years — that’s a whole lifetime in dog years! As I bring this column to a close for now and plan new projects and pet care adventures for 2022, I wanted to take the time to say thank you for reading and wish you all the best, with a few pet behavior advice highlights to review.

First, remember to consider your pet on his or her own terms, not through your own lens or only in human terms.

Those of us who share a home with animals are reminded again and again that they are in the end animals — not humans — and they deserve to be acknowledged as such. We must be attentive to their individual needs and also the needs of their species and breed.

Second, emphasize positive reinforcement. In a dog training culture where punishment in the form of electronic collars or physical manhandling are still recommended by some dog trainers, be especially vigilant to separate those who sell quick fixes or guarantee perfect behavior as these claims are sometimes backed by strategies that cause stress, fear, aggression, and a deterioration of the human-animal bond over time.

Remember that dog training is not a regulated field at this time (though this may change soon) and you should always be cautious and ask a lot of questions about the approach a dog trainer may take with your dog before hiring him or her.

Third, remember to allow time for behavior change to occur. Those of us who have raised children often forget how very many times we must repeat the same rules, provide the same instruction, or say “No.” The same is true with our animals. Be patient, be consistent, be educated, and take advantage of coaching and training resources wherever possible.

Finally, be sure to find time to share joy with your pet. Most pets, and especially dogs and cats, exist in this role because they can share affection, play, exercise, and relaxation alongside their human guardians.

We focus on training, health, behavior, exercise and nutrition, and let’s not forget to value the joy of just being with our pets as well! The companionship they provide is beyond measure and so many insights can be gained by merely stopping to see the world through their eyes every once in awhile.

My best wishes in 2022 and thanks again for your readership over the years.

Megan Maxwell, Ph.D., is a Certified Applied Animal Behaviorist.