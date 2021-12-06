Teachers Pet: Attention as Reinforcement, Part 2

I wrote last month about the power of our attention in teaching and training our dogs, and also the unintentional role that our attention can play in the creation and maintenance of problem behavior in dogs.
We often consider the use of praise in dog training as a given, a necessary element of teaching our dogs what we want from them. But we provide attention when dogs are engaging in behavior we don’t like, as well, and this can cause problems over time.
Many attention-related problems start in puppyhood. We all tend to be more forgiving of puppies jumping or mouthing, for example, than we are with adult dogs. In fact, we might find these responses cute at times in puppies. In either case, we may laugh, affectionately “scold” or otherwise tolerate responses when a dog is young, but those same behaviors become more problematic as the dog gets older.
Through no fault of their own, our dogs have learned which responses are most likely to get us to interact with them, even at times when our “negative attention is still attention,” and they find any interaction at all better than no interaction at that time. Thus, behavioral tendencies that are already highly probable in all dogs become reinforced as well, persisting well into adulthood for many dogs.
I often explain it to pet owners in this way. If you look at your dog and love what he or she is doing right now, then it’s a great time to talk to her, pet her, go to her for belly rubs, or initiate play or a walk. If you don’t like what she’s doing at the moment, decide whether you can ignore the behavior without her causing harm to herself, others, or property. And if you can ignore it safely, do so. You can say “no” as a marker word that means attention is no longer available, and then just do everything you can to ignore, ignore, ignore! When the behavior has ended, and other, more desired behavior has taken its place, you could turn your attention on at that time.
In some cases, we can’t ignore the behavior. For example, many dogs learn to steal household items and parade the item past their owners, hoping for a chase game. If the dog doesn’t typically destroy or ingest the items, owners can safely ignore the dog and instead provide lots of play and attention when they see the dog with her own toy instead. But if your dog parades by with a $100 bill or your brand-new shoes, you may be less inclined to ignore and must retrieve the item anyway. Even here, I advise owners to be minimally interactive as they retrieve the item, moving casually and quietly to get the item with as little fanfare as possible to put it out of reach thereafter.
(If the dog exhibits resource guarding in the form or growling, stiffening, snapping, or biting when approached with a stolen item, owners should reach out to a Certified Applied Animal Behaviorist or veterinary behaviorist for guidance.)
Imagine now that a dog lives with busy owners who are doing the best they can but are not able to play with her as much as she might like. If she learns that every time she has something that belongs to her people, they are up and chasing her around the house, she may decide that even if she is scolded for having the items, the thrill of the interaction and potential chase is worth it. Owners and dogs can end up in escalating battles of increased reprimands and increased resource guarding for the dogs, in some cases even resulting in aggression as the dog tries to hold onto that item, energized by how much the owner seems to want the item back.
To avoid this scenario, we practice puppy proofing (even with adult dogs) by putting out of reach those things that are most enjoyable for our dogs to steal, and we ensure there are lots of toys of similar size, material, and chewability.
We also should try to ignore when our dog steals something of ours that is not dangerous or valuable and clearly wants us to chase her for it. At the same time, however, we must remember to actively reward other play activities with our attention by play chasing with her when she has a toy of her own, making a fun game of it and practicing lots of fun treat trades as you teach “drop it” or “leave it” over time.
Megan Maxwell, Ph.D., is a Certified Applied Animal Behaviorist.