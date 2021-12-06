Teachers Pet: Attention as Reinforcement, Part 2

I wrote last month about the power of our attention in teaching and training our dogs, and also the unintentional role that our attention can play in the creation and maintenance of problem behavior in dogs.

We often consider the use of praise in dog training as a given, a necessary element of teaching our dogs what we want from them. But we provide attention when dogs are engaging in behavior we don’t like, as well, and this can cause problems over time.

Many attention-related problems start in puppyhood. We all tend to be more forgiving of puppies jumping or mouthing, for example, than we are with adult dogs. In fact, we might find these responses cute at times in puppies. In either case, we may laugh, affectionately “scold” or otherwise tolerate responses when a dog is young, but those same behaviors become more problematic as the dog gets older.

Through no fault of their own, our dogs have learned which responses are most likely to get us to interact with them, even at times when our “negative attention is still attention,” and they find any interaction at all better than no interaction at that time. Thus, behavioral tendencies that are already highly probable in all dogs become reinforced as well, persisting well into adulthood for many dogs.