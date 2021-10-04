Teachers Pet: Canine fears and phobias

As we welcome our spookiest holiday, let’s take a minute to think through some common fears among our furry friends. While we tremble about ghouls and goblins, our dogs are often frightened by things more mundane.
You may be familiar with certain common canine fears, such as fireworks and thunderstorms, or the vacuum, and these are indeed common fears for dogs, often requiring intervention and sometimes presenting serious ongoing challenges for these dogs and their families.
Over the course of my 20 years as an animal behaviorist, however, I have encountered dogs who are afraid of many things much less common. I have met dogs who are afraid of laundry baskets, garbage bags, letter openers, fans, and doors. I have worked with dogs who run and hide from the open sky, who tremble and refuse to move when they see a cat two yards away, and who become panicked by the refrigerator motor kicking on.
Whether we humans think something is scary or not typically has little correlation with what our dogs can find scary and we must see (or smell) the world through their eyes to understand and empathize with what might be frightening them.
Of course, dogs are much more tuned to the sounds and smells of the world than we are. Humans rely so much on eyesight to the expense of our other senses, and while dogs also clearly become frightened by things that they see with their eyes, there is a vast array of sensory experiences they are having every day that we are completely closed off to. It can be hard to think like a dog when we aren’t living in the same sensory world so much of the time!
Not only are there sounds and scents that can draw our dogs’ attention and also serve to startle or frighten them, there are also interactions that dogs have with their world that often can lead to the development of fearful responses later. Many pet parents have recounted how their dog knocked over a baby gate once as a puppy and would never approach a baby gate in the home again. While this might be helpful when you are trying to use the gate as a barrier for the dog, there are all sorts of other startling events that can lead to similar fears to other items or areas of the home that become a hindrance to the pet’s well-being.
If someone steps on a dog’s tail while they are in the hallway, they may become afraid of feet, that person, the hallway, or the sounds of footsteps approaching.
If a plate crashes in the kitchen, a dog may become afraid of the kitchen, all clanking sounds, or the smells of food being prepared in the evening. The problem with so many fearful responses is that they can easily generalize to other, innocent aspects of the situation that were present when the frightening thing occurred.
We also see this with those unfortunate dogs who are trained with an electric collar that produces beeps or buzzes as a warning stimulus followed by electrical stimulation or shock. I have worked with more dogs than I can count who have developed fears and phobias after training with an e-collar, becoming afraid not just of people or other dogs if the training was conducted around other people or dogs, but also of all things that beep (microwave, car lock) or buzz (cell phone, kids’ toys).
I’ve even worked with dogs who have become frightened of or aggressive toward the other resident dog in the home because that second dog’s e-collar is beeping with warning tones during training or at an electric fence line! Because the electrical stimulation is so powerful as a stimulus on its own, these unintended generalizations of fearful responding to other aspects of the environment are, sadly, quite common.
So what does one do with a fearful dog? Of course, so much of the treatment for fearful behavior depends on the source of the fear, the dog’s history of training and socialization and current relationship with the owner, and our ability to manage or modulate the source of the fear itself.
Next month I will review a few cases of canine phobias I’ve worked with over the years and best-practice strategies for addressing them.
Megan Maxwell is a certified applied animal behaviorist. The information presented here may not be applicable for every pet and is not intended to serve in place of an individualized behavior or training plan.