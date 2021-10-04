Teachers Pet: Canine fears and phobias

As we welcome our spookiest holiday, let’s take a minute to think through some common fears among our furry friends. While we tremble about ghouls and goblins, our dogs are often frightened by things more mundane.

You may be familiar with certain common canine fears, such as fireworks and thunderstorms, or the vacuum, and these are indeed common fears for dogs, often requiring intervention and sometimes presenting serious ongoing challenges for these dogs and their families.

Over the course of my 20 years as an animal behaviorist, however, I have encountered dogs who are afraid of many things much less common. I have met dogs who are afraid of laundry baskets, garbage bags, letter openers, fans, and doors. I have worked with dogs who run and hide from the open sky, who tremble and refuse to move when they see a cat two yards away, and who become panicked by the refrigerator motor kicking on.

Whether we humans think something is scary or not typically has little correlation with what our dogs can find scary and we must see (or smell) the world through their eyes to understand and empathize with what might be frightening them.